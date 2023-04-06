Summary: collective strike for the arrest of drivers; Jey Mammon left the country; tourism at Easter and more

1. Six lines of the collective strike due to the arrest of the bus drivers. The bus lines of the Almafuerte company are on strike as a protest against the arrest of two drivers for the attack on the Buenos Aires Minister of Security Sergio Berni. I kept reading here…

2. Jey Mammon left the country. "I need to relax my head, rest a bit. Thank you", said the comedian from Ezeiza and assured: "I have nothing more to say".

3. Subway line A will be closed throughout the long weekend. As reported by Emova, in charge of the maintenance and service of the subways, line A that connects San Pedrito to Plaza de Mayo will be closed from April 6 to 9 due to works on the signal system.

4. Almost 110,000 tourists are expected for the long Easter holiday in CABA. It is estimated that there will be a hotel occupancy of 80%. Take a look at some proposals that the city offers for the Easter weekend.

5. "At Easter, take care of your eggs": the testicular cancer campaign. While supermarket shelves are overflowing with Easter eggs, a foundation and a communication agency teamed up to carry out a disruptive dissemination campaign.

6. Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez praised the Boca fans. The goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team and Aston Villa of England, Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez, fundamental in the consecration of the national team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, stated in an interview with the Goal site that the Boca fans "are above " the rest.

7. "Wreck" opens, a horror story in the middle of the sea. Before the launch, Oscar Kennedy, one of the protagonists of the series, spoke with Filo.news about the way in which the conflict will develop and the struggle to reach the goal.

8. Recommended musicals for your XXL weekend: metal, pop, melodic, cumbia and much more. The extra long weekend has started and from Filo.news we want to accompany you with a list made with the best releases on the national and international music scene.

9. Agenda Filo: All the shows that are on the billboard and you can't miss it. We leave you the most complete grid with the right data so you can choose what your next outing will be.

10. Lionel Messi was applauded by the entire Camp Nou. In the midst of rumors about the possible return of the Argentine star Lionel Messi to Barcelona, ​​the fans of the Catalan team chanted the name of the "Flea" at the Camp Nou stadium during the match against Real Madrid, corresponding to the second leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.