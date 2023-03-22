Summer time: how to prepare for this change?

The journalist and doctor Damien Mascret is present on the 19/20 set to explain the benefits of preparing for the time change.

The weekend of March 25 and 26, we change hours. Sunday at 2 a.m., it will be 3 a.m. The body may struggle to keep up. Journalist and doctor Damien Mascret, present on the 19/20 set, explains how to prepare for it. “It’s easier for our body if we gently shift the internal clock”he explains. “In practice, that means, until Sunday, going to bed and getting up a little earlier than your usual each day. 10-15 minutes earlier tonight, 15 to 30 minutes Thursday, 30 to 45 minutes Friday and well sure 1 hour earlier saturday”he explains.

An impact on mood

According to Damien Mascret, it is important “because the correct adjustment of our biological clock via sunlight will affect our mood, our memory and more broadly the performance of our brain”. Besides, “researchers from the University of Colorado have shown that there was a 6% increase in fatal road accidents during 5 days following the time change”.

