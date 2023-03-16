Sun emits “dark plasma” and extremely rare coronal mass ejections

The Sun expelled a “dark” plasma on Saturday (11), resulting in a geomagnetic storm on Wednesday (15). Other explosions occurred in the following days, including a coronal mass ejection classified as “extremely rare”.

dark plasma

The coronal mass ejection (CME) of March 11 was detected by the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO). At the time, analysts had already determined that the explosion could pass through Earth’s magnetic field on the 15th.

According to the researchers’ modeling, this would result in G1 (weak) class geomagnetic storms, but the event was a little more intense than predicted: the storms oscillated between G1 and G2 (moderate) classes.

Although the name sounds a little exotic, the “dark plasma” is not a special kind of ejection, but just a mass that is cold and less luminous than the background glow of the Sun itself. Furthermore, it is denser than the gas in the solar atmosphere.

Some Northern Lights appeared on the 15th as a result of dark plasma storms, including in some US states. Radio operators at the North and South Poles did not have many happy times, as the event caused disruptions in frequencies below 15 MHz.

EMC Extremely Rare

On March 13, another event caught the attention of space weather experts. During the early hours of the morning, SOHO coronagraphs recorded a CME halo leaving the sun faster than 3,000 km/s.

Because of this extreme speed, this type of CME is classified as “extremely rare”, as it occurs at most once every decade. Although it was not sent towards Earth, it did touch our planet three days later, causing some geomagnetic storm effects.

On the map below, you can find the regions (red) where the short wave radios did not work due to the ionizing effect of the protons from this CME. These charged particles from the Sun interact by ionizing the Earth’s atmosphere at the North and South poles.

The origin of this EMC is still unknown, but scientists suspect a pair of active regions on the far side of the Sun, that is, the solar face that faces the opposite side in relation to the current position of the Earth.

These active regions are looping around the Sun and will appear on the visible side of our star over the next week. In other words, these sunspots will be facing in our direction, potentially bringing new flares and CME.

NASA’s simulation of this CME shows that it was so strong that it produced a shock wave in all directions. Check it out in the animation below:

However, there is nothing to be concerned about; solar events are intensifying as predicted, as the Sun approaches the period of maximum activity, which is expected to occur in 2025.

The phenomena are natural and, at most, will require caution with technology equipment in Earth orbit and electrical networks on the ground.

Source: Spaceweather.com