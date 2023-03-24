Sun protection: how to apply sunscreen correctly

Berlin

Anyone who uses sunscreen thinks they are safe from UV rays. But when applying lotion, many people make a crucial mistake.

Even when the sun isn’t shining, some dermatologists advise wearing sunscreen – especially in the sunny months. The sun emits ultraviolet (UV) rays that can damage our skin and cause it to age prematurely. At home and on vacation, consumers should consider a few things when choosing sunscreen. There are also some mistakes that could sometimes result in severe burns. We explain how to apply sunscreen and how often to repeat the whole procedure.

First of all, it is important to know that there are two main types of UV rays that affect our skin: UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays penetrate deep into the skin and cause premature skin aging and wrinkling. UVB rays, on the other hand, penetrate the upper layers of the skin and can cause sunburn. Both types contribute to the risk of skin cancer.

What is the risk of skin cancer from UV rays?

Long-term exposure to UV rays, especially without proper protection, increases the risk of developing skin cancer. Sunscreen is crucial protection from these rays and can help prevent skin cancer.

Choosing the right sunscreen: how high should the SPF be?

The sun protection factor (SPF) of a sunscreen indicates how well it protects against UVB rays. For example, an SPF of 30 means that the skin can theoretically be exposed to the sun 30 times longer before turning red than without protection. For most people, an SPF of at least 30 is sufficient. However, those with fair skin, many birthmarks, or a history of skin cancer should consider an SPF of 50 or higher.





Which SPF of the sun cream is suitable for you depends on your skin type. Below is a table of recommended SPF levels for different skin types:

skin type Characteristics LSF Typ I Very fair skin, blond or red hair, freckles, burns easily, never tans 50+ Type II Fair skin, blonde or light brown hair, burns quickly, tans slowly 30-50 Type III Medium color skin, dark hair, sometimes burns, tans slowly 20-30 Type IV Olive or bronze skin, dark hair, rarely burns, tans easily 15-20 Type V Dark skin, dark hair, never burns, tans easily 10-15 Type VI Very dark skin, black hair, never burns, tans easily 10 or less

What ingredients should I look out for when buying sunscreen?

When buying a sunscreen, pay attention to the ingredients. A good sunscreen should offer both UVA and UVB protection. Look for the UVA logo on the packaging, which indicates the product provides adequate UVA protection.

In addition, consumers should choose a sunscreen without the ingredient octocrylene. Octocrylene is a chemical UV filter used in sunscreen to protect the skin UV radiation to protect. It is also used as an antioxidant to increase the stability of sunscreens. Octocrylene protects the skin from UV-A and UV-B rays that can cause sunburn and skin cancer.

What does waterproof mean for sunscreen?

Choose a waterproof sunscreen, especially if you swim or exercise. Note, however, that no sunscreen is completely waterproof and reapplication should be repeated after swimming or sweating.

How much sunscreen per person?

A sufficient amount of sunscreen should be applied to ensure adequate protection. A rule of thumb is that for an adult, it takes about 6 teaspoons of sunscreen to cover the entire body.

How do I spread sunscreen on the body?

Apply the sunscreen evenly to all areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun. Be sure to also cover hard-to-reach areas like your back or back of your legs.

Some spots are often overlooked when applying sunscreen. Don’t forget to protect your ears, the back of your neck, the tops of your feet and the bottoms of your arms. In the case of bald or thinning hair, protecting the scalp is also important – a sunscreen spray or a wide-brimmed hat can be helpful here.

When and how should I apply sunscreen?

Apply the sunscreen at least 20-30 minutes before sunbathing to give it enough time to absorb into the skin and provide optimal protection.

How often should I apply sunscreen?

Reapply sunscreen every two hours or after swimming, sweating, or towel drying to maintain protection.

What are common mistakes when using sunscreen?

Outdated or spoiled sunscreen

Make sure your sunscreen hasn’t expired, otherwise it may no longer be effective. Store the sunscreen in a cool, dry place and avoid direct sunlight or heat to maintain the product’s effectiveness

Inadequate application of sunscreen

A common mistake is not applying enough sunscreen or spreading it unevenly. Make sure you use enough product and cover all areas of the skin to ensure effective protection.

In summary, good sun protection is essential to minimize skin damage from UVA and UVB rays and the risk of skin cancer. Choose a suitable sunscreen with sufficient SPF and make sure you use it correctly to ensure optimal protection. Remember to apply sunscreen regularly and also to protect hard-to-reach or often-overlooked areas.

