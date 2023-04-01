Super Mario Bros. : here are 5 things to know about the animated film

That’s it : Super Mario Bros. the movies arrives in our dark rooms shortly. The wait is coming to an end and we can only rejoice. After several enticing trailers, it’s almost time for the verdict. To help you take your troubles patiently, we take stock of the 5 things to know about Super Mario Bros. the movies for Mushroom Kingdom aficionados.

The film will be released on April 5, 2023 in cinemas

Since 1981, we can say that our dear Mario has traveled miles and experienced countless adventures. The success of the video game character is such that he is quickly entitled to adaptations: several animated series as well as a live-action film in 1993. This feature film is a huge flop. He is criticized for a lack of fidelity to the Mario universe but also for acting that is far from satisfactory.

But in 2017, the Illumination Entertainment studio wants to offer an adaptation worthy of Nintendo’s license. After more than five years of work, the animated film Super Mario Bros. arrives very soon in our dark rooms. The meeting with Mario and his friends is fixed at 5 avril 2023. From this Wednesday, you will be able to get your own idea of ​​​​this highly anticipated adaptation.

The whole world envies our VF of Super Mario Bros.

When Nintendo introduced the very first trailer of Super Mario Bros. the movies, we can say that there was a point that made the English-speaking spectators wince. Indeed, if the feedback is mostly positive, many Mario aficionados are disappointed with the choice of Chris Pratt to double the mustachioed Italian-Japanese firefighter that we know well.

On the other hand, the French version of the film seems to be unanimous around the world. The voice of Pierre Tessier to bring Mario to life seduces Internet users. So much so that, on social networks, fans have expressed their desire to watch the film in French rather than in the original version. So we are lucky…

A galaxy of video game references

Of course, Super Mario Bros. the movies will have its share of references to the famous Nintendo franchise. Our favorite plumber has not been idle for 41 years and the animated film intends to pay tribute to his rich career. In the second trailer unveiled by Nintendo last November, there are a number of references: the famous Rainbow Road of Mario KartMario’s unmistakable Tanuki power or his debut in Donkey Kong. Something to reassure the fans and make us want to go see this future nugget.

Beautiful people behind the scenes

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have not hesitated to call on big names to offer an animated feature film worthy of the name for fans. Directing are Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath. In particular, they offered us Teen Titans Go!. For his part, the screenplay is entrusted to Matthew Fogel, who worked on that of the film Minions 2: Once Upon a Time Gru. Finally, the composition of the soundtrack is delivered to the good care of Brian Tyler, who has already delighted our ears with his work on Assassin’s Creed IV or Far Cry 3.

The animation studio of Super Mario Bros. is French

Cock-a-doodle Doo ! The realisation of Super Mario Bros. the movies is entrusted to the French studio Illumination, which has already worked on Me, Despicable Me, All on Stage or minions. It is one of the hottest European animation studios of the moment. One of the most anticipated animated films of 2023 at the hands of a French studio? It is always good to know. With this information, you should be reassured while waiting to be able to discover (finally) Super Mario Bros. the movies !