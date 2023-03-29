Super Mario Bros.: Old Mario 64 manga reveals the disturbing origin of the mushrooms with extra lives of the video game

Super Mario Bros.: Old Mario 64 manga reveals the disturbing origin of the mushrooms with extra lives of the video game

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 29, 2023

super mario 64 It is one of the best video games in history, which marked an era and the hearts of gamers. Nintendo 64. But it also had a manga adaptation that reveals the disturbing origin of the mushrooms with extra lives of the video game.

As he recalls a report published on the website of 3D Lat Gamesit was a relief to find the green mushrooms in the game to receive an extra life and continue retrying the most difficult levels of the title.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *