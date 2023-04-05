Super Mario Odyssey 2? Nintendo announces new Mario game through the back door

The Nintendo Switch has become an indie gaming paradise over the years. From indie gems like Dead Cells and Hollow Knight to lesser-known titles, you can find almost everything your heart desires in the e-shop catalogue. However, the in-house titles of the Nintendo brand remain a highlight, which is why a new release always brings a lot of hype with it.

Will a new Mario game be announced anytime soon?

As early as May of this year, players will receive Tears of the Kingdom, for example, the eagerly awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Zelda fans had to wait about six years for a new title, and Super Mario Odyssey, which is also extremely popular, is also celebrating its sixth birthday this year (buy now €45.99 ). Many players would certainly be happy about a new Mario title and luckily we might not have to wait that long for an announcement.

In a new one Video by Variety, in which Shigeru Miyamoto talks about the new Super Mario movie, the legendary developer was asked when we can expect a new offshoot of the Super Mario series. As expected, Miyamoto explained that while he can’t spill any news ahead of time, Nintendo ends up holding one of their Directs every two to three months. With a smile on his face, he added that we can look forward to this soon.

Will soon Mario Odyssey 2 announced? An email from Nintendo about Super Mario Odyssey is currently causing speculation among fans about a potential successor.

That a new offshoot of the Mario series is in development is of course not too surprising. Much more interesting is therefore that we can probably look forward to some announcement about this soon. The main branches of the series usually coincide with the release of a new generation of consoles, so Nintendo may be introducing the Nintendo Switch 2 along with a brand new Mario title in a future direct.