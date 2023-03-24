Super Meat Boy Forever: surprise, the game is coming soon to mobile!

Super Meat Boy, a 2D platform license not really recommended to everyone. Cult series like Mario or Sonic sometimes offer tough passages and challenges, but that’s nothing compared to Super Meat Boy. The levels of the initial opus or Super Meat Boy Forever, released in 2020 on PC and consoles, requires an extreme level of concentration. The little piece of meat you control suffers a good deal of death at each level. Super Meat Boydeveloped by Team Meat (and originally developed by two people) is a benchmark of the genre when it was released on Xbox 360 in 2010. Super Meat Boy Forever, he does less well than his predecessor. Mobile gamers can’t really attest to that, because Super Meat Boy Forever has been desired on iOS and Android for almost 3 years now. Fortunately, the wait is finally over!

Super Meat Boy Forever finally on mobile, but no save transfer possible

On March 22, Team Meat shared the good news on video on their Twitter account. Super Meat Boy Forever finally released on iOS and Android, almost 3 years after its release on PC and consoles. The game will be available April 20 next for the rather sweet price of 99 cents. Unfortunately, players will not be able to transfer their save from one version to another, as stated by Team Meat in response to a comment below the post. This version of Super Meat Boy Forever shouldn’t offer new content either. A simple port then, but Team Meat has more than one trick up its sleeve.

A spin-off around the big villain of the series planned for 2023

You always wonder why you play a piece of meat in Super Meat Boy ? Simply because Meat Boy has to save… Bandage Girl. His band-aid girlfriend ends up in the clutches of the evil Dr. Fetus. Precisely, it turns out that the latter will be entitled to a spin-off this year. Team Meat’s new game won’t be a platformer but a named puzzle game Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine. The studio promises us no less than 100 levels to unlock. The game will be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series S/X in the course of the year 2023.