Super warning strike in Bochum: standstill at Bogestra and Bahn

With their announcement of a super warning strike on Monday, March 27, the Verdi and EVG (rail and transport) unions are increasing the pressure in the wage dispute for the public sector. Bochum and the neighboring cities will also be massively affected.

“Super warning strike” in Bochum: All Bogestra trips affected

The Verdi district of the middle Ruhr area has called on the more than 3,600 employees of the local transport company Bogestra, Tram Herne Castrop-Rauxel GmbH (HCR) and Vestische Trams to take part in the warning strike. Therefore, traffic on a total of around 230 bus and train lines with several hundred thousand public transport customers every day is likely to come to a standstill on Monday.

The Bogestra has announced that because of the warning strike the Operations in their entire operating area are canceled all day. This also applies to trips by external companies on behalf of Bogestra. The customer centers remain closed. “For security reasons, however, all operating facilities and tunnel systems are guarded,” it says.













It is already the fifth warning strike in the current collective bargaining round that affects Bogestra customers. Train and bus traffic in Bochum came to a complete standstill on February 14th, February 28th, March 3rd and March 21st.





The Bogestra buses will remain in the depot on Monday, March 27, 2023. A Verdi warning strike paralyzes local transport operations in Bochum. Photo: Rainer Raffalski / FUNKE Photo Services

Railway union EVG calls for a strike at DB

Not only at the bus station is there a standstill, not much will work on Bochum’s main railway either on Monday: the railway and transport union (EVG) is striking long-distance, regional and S-Bahn traffic. Long-distance traffic is completely discontinued, regional traffic is largely discontinued. According to Bahn, emergency timetables are not possible.

According to Bahn, anyone who has booked a train journey for Monday or Tuesday can use the ticket flexibly until April 4th. Seat reservations could be canceled free of charge.

Verdi: The joint warning strike is a historic event

“You can call that historical,” says Bochum Verdi union secretary Barbara Sumagang. You can’t even remember when Verdi and EVG jointly called for a warning strike. However, there will be no rallies and demonstrations in Bochum on Monday, according to Sumagang.

What about private rail operators like National Express?

The train lines RE1 and RE6 are not operated as RRX by Deutsche Bahn, but by National Express. National Express reports that its staff is not involved in the strike, but because the DB infrastructure, such as signal boxes, is also on strike, the RRX lines are not running regularly either.

Among other things, National Express wants to set up an emergency bus service between Düsseldorf and Hamm, which will also head for Bochum Central Station. However, travel times cannot be planned. Customers are asked to refrain from “avoidable” trips.

National Express, as the operator of the RRX, is not directly affected by the strike – but cannot operate as usual on Monday either. An emergency bus service will be set up between Düsseldorf and Hamm, which will also go to Bochum Hbf. Photo: Dietmar Wäsche / FUNKE Photo Services

Where can I find information about train traffic?

The site provides an overview of the disruptions caused by the strike and any alternative offers in Bochum zuginfo.nrw.

“Super warning strike” in Bochum: What about the school?

The last week before the Easter holidays starts with the big warning strike – but this is not a license not to appear. “School will take place on Monday,” said the NRW Ministry of Education on Friday. Compulsory schooling continues to exist in the event of events announced in advance, such as a local public transport strike and the resulting impairments. Nevertheless, the dimension of the strike could “pose considerable organizational difficulties for the parents and possibly lead to the fact that the way to school is practically impossible for pupils in individual cases,” it said. The ministry advised the school management to “proceed with judgment in these cases”.





