Support cats and dogs

Juarez City.- The Susy Cats shelter participates in the ‘De Rol con Artesanos’ bazaar with the sale of items for pets, as well as the adoption of cats and dogs that have been rescued from the streets.

“Originally we were cats, but now we also have dogs,” said Gloria Carrillo, a rescuer.

He pointed out that the shelter has 130 cats, and now with the problem of dogs living on the street, they have 30 dogs of different ages and sizes.

Printed shirts, jewelry, handicrafts, confectionery and natural products are part of the products offered by the 25 artisans, who also met at the facilities of the Cultural Center of Las Fronteras to offer their creations at the bazaar.

For adoptions or donations, visit facebook.com/susycatsrefugio