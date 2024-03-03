Supreme Court could rule on Trump’s immunity on Monday

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court could make a decision on Monday in relation to the case on the immunity of former President Donald Trump, which, if positive, could prevent the trial promoted by Democrats for the alleged attempt to annul the results of the 2020 presidential elections.

Trump is challenging a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, whose justices were all appointed by Democratic governors, that he is “disqualified” from being president again and is ineligible for the state’s primary, which is on Tuesday.

The Colorado court’s decision marks the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate. Trump has also since been booted from the primary ballots in Illinois and Maine, although both decisions, along with Colorado’s, are on hold pending the outcome of the Supreme Court case.

The former president appealed the lower court’s decision to the Supreme Court.

One day before “Supermartes”

The ruling on the case on Monday, a day before the “Supe Tuesday” contests in 16 states, would eliminate uncertainty about whether votes for Trump, the leading contender for the Republican nomination, will count in the end. Both sides have asked the court to expedite the work, which heard arguments on Feb. 8, less than a month ago.

To date, the Supreme Court has never taken a stand on the clause of Section 3 of the 14th. amendment.

The Supreme Court said Sunday that at least one case will be decided Monday, sticking to its custom of not specifying which one.

Donald Trump, a big favorite in the Republican primaries for the presidential elections, is the first former American president to be criminally charged in the history of the United States. Democrats are trying to stop Trump’s candidacy.

Source: With information from AP