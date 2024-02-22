Supreme Court of Colombia once again postpones the election of attorney general

BOGOTA.- The Supreme Court of Justice of Colombia again postponed the voting process to elect the new fiscal general , because on Thursday not all the required votes were reached. The next session was set for March 7.

“It is permitted to report that once the round of voting that is taking place today in accordance with our regulations is over, none of the candidates reached the necessary majority to be declared the new attorney general of the Nation,” said the president of the Court. Supreme, Judge Gerson Chaverra.

Chaverra told the press that although they did not reach a consensus, there was “quite important progress” given that blank votes decreased and one of the candidates obtained a “significant number of votes, which allows us to optimistically foresee that we are close to reach consensus.”

Petro, who denounced that the previous prosecutor had been pressuring to remove him from office, nominated Ángela María Buitrago, Luz Adriana Camargo and Amelia Pérez Parra, whom he described as “decent” who do not respond to political interests nor are they from his circle.

Amelia Pérez was the one who obtained the most votes, with 13 votes of the 16 required. Chaverra was optimistic that at the next meeting, the country will have white smoke and thus elect the new head of the accusing body.

It was the third round of voting to elect the new attorney general since the process began last December. To obtain the position, one of the candidates must obtain a majority of 16 votes out of a possible 23, as required by the regulations.

“As things stand, we call for a next round of voting for March 7 of this year, when our next regular full court session will take place in the Supreme Court of Justice, but I reiterate in this reflective, construction and consensus based on conscious maturation,” said the president of the Court.

The chosen one will be in charge of a powerful entity that is currently investigating cases that involve relatives of the head of state and the electoral campaign with which he won victory in 2022.

The context

The police deployed a security device with hundreds of agents around the Palace of Justice, headquarters of the Court, to prevent pro-government protesters from trying to block access, as happened on February 8 during the previous vote in which there was no vote. White smoke. The Court described it as a “siege” and a “violent and illegal blockade.”

Francisco Barbosa, an outspoken critic of Petro, was replaced on February 13 by Deputy Prosecutor Martha Janeth Mancera, until now his right hand, while the Court elects a new prosecutor.

In Colombia, it is up to the president to send a shortlist to the Supreme Court, which after hearing the candidates in a public hearing must elect the new prosecutor, a process that does not have an established time limit.

Calls for the Court to elect the prosecutor without delay have come from both the president, who does not trust Mancera’s impartiality, and from international organizations.

The United Nations Office for Human Rights encouraged the Court to conclude the process as quickly as possible and the State, particularly the government, to “provide guarantees” so that it chooses without interference.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) warned that the Prosecutor’s Office, by having a monopoly on criminal action in Colombia, plays a “fundamental role” to avoid impunity and preserve democracy.

“The absence of a titular person and the appointment of interim people may affect their independence and autonomy,” he warned in a statement on February 13.

Threats against Pérez Parra

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) called on the Attorney General’s Office to evaluate the levels of risk faced by the candidate for prosecutor Amelia Pérez Parra, after she reported threats to her physical integrity.

Pérez Parra, who previously served as a prosecutor and had to go into exile in Canada after receiving threats to his life, played a crucial role in the investigations of the terrorist attack against the El Nogal club on February 7, 2003, perpetrated by the guerrilla of the FARC.

The JEP Recognition Chamber asked the Prosecutor’s Office to “do everything necessary” to provide adequate security and protection measures for Pérez Parra.

Source: EDITORIAL / With information from Semana.com / AP/ Infobae