Surprise of Cubans before motorcycle caravan in Miami

“I told you they walk in packs! “Don’t you see that they are animals?” a Cuban woman who was traveling on a highway in Miami jokingly warned when she saw a caravan of bikers passing by her car, occupying almost all the roads on the highway.

His Cuban companions also commented on the singular concentration of motorcycles that apparently circulated on I-95. “There they are in the middle lane!” said one of them when she saw that the bikers were the “owners” of the road.

“Oh my mother, they are going to kill each other!” exclaimed a third. “Oh, this makes me nervous! “Look at that, asere, what kind of food…!” another of the Cuban women responded in the video, which was published by the news site Only in Dade.

In February of last year, Miami-Dade police arrested dozens of dirt bike drivers and quads for creating chaos on several county roads.

The Miami-Dade Police Department indicated that 40 people were arrested, 14 firearms were seized, and 140 grams of marijuana and 44 vehicles were seized, of which five were stolen.

This operation to repress motorcyclists began after hundreds of motorcycle drivers took to the streets, avenues and highways of South Florida, where it is common to find concentrations of these characteristics.