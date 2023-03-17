Surprises, absences and novelties in the Spanish team in the first list of Luis de la Fuente

Soccer at the club level will again suffer a break since it will be the turn of the national teams to begin to dispute the classification with a view to the next Eurocup which will be held in Germany in 2024. The Spanish team will have to play in this break against the selection of Haaland, Norway, on March 25 and against Scotland on March 28. They will not play again until June against Italy to play the UEFA Nations League.
This will be the first time that the new coach, Luis de la Fuente, takes charge of the Spanish team after the previous coach Luis Enrique left his post after the World Cup in Qatar. There are many speculations about what the new coach will do, how the selection will be…
Today he announced what was going to be his first list of summoned with the Spanish team to face the matches against the Norwegians and Scots. Here are the surprises, absences and news of this first call:
In this first list there have been surprises, in the goal Kepa Arrizabalaga is once again summoned in the goal and the goalkeepers for whom Luis Enrique advocated in his day: Robert Sánchez and David Raya. Many people speculated why players who occupy the role of midfielders such as Sergio Canales or Gabri Veiga were going to appear on this squad. Players like Iago Aspas or Nacho, who were defending La Roja in the 2018 World Cup, also return to the squad. Bryan Gil is another of the surprises of this squad, the Sevilla player has caught many by surprise in this squad.
Also returning to the call-up are Ceballos, Inigo Martinez, Pedro Porro, Fabian, Mikel Merino and Gerard Moreno.
Luis de la Fuente has presented a list with numerous absences according to the last list carried out by Luis Enrique in the national team, there are the absences of players like Jordi Alba, Eric García, Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Koke, Ansu Fati, Marcos Llorente or Ferran towers among others. Players who have been regulars with the previous coach and who now, at least for the moment, are not going to represent their team.
Luis de la Fuente in his first list has presented great novelties in this call, the first of all has been that of David García, the Osasuna center-back has been called up for the first time with the Spanish team. The case of the central defender is not the only one, two players who were missing in the last World Cup and who were requested by a large number of fans in the national team, such as Zubimendi and Joselu. They will be in the selection for the first time.
