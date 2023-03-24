Survey: Majority of Germans would do without the time change

According to a recent survey, a large majority of Germans are in favor of abolishing the time change. In a representative opinion poll by the research institute Yougov, 75 percent of those questioned spoke out in favor of an end to double clock turning. Only 18 percent want to diligently continue to move forward and backward.

On Sunday (March 26), as in most European countries, the clocks will be put forward from 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. to daylight saving time.

Germans most against time change

In comparison to six other European countries, the Germans are the most clearly in favor of abolition. According to the Yougov data, there are also majorities in favor of an end to the time change in Sweden (58 percent), Denmark (56 percent) and France (49 percent). Italians (56 percent), Spaniards (46 percent) and Britons (45 percent) want to keep turning the hands.

Should the time change actually be abolished at some point, according to the survey data, Germans would prefer to keep summer time and do without winter time. Almost half (48 percent) support this option, while 37 percent would prefer winter time. However, the double setting of the clocks is still required by law and the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) in Braunschweig is responsible for display and dissemination.



