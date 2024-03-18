Survivors: the organization forces Zayra, Guti’s daughter, to leave the program

Sad night yesterday for one of the contestants of Survivors whose participation had generated the most expectation: Zayra Gutirrezat that time, daughter of the former soccer player Guti and the presenter Arantxa de Benito, who had made the sacrifice of separating from her newborn baby to live the adventure of the Telecinco program.

And it is that The organization informed the young woman that, by medical prescription, she had to leave the program due to an acute back injury. which, in addition to causing strong and intense continuous pain, does not allow him to compete normally with the rest of his companions in the reality.

The contestant has been presenting since Monday, March 11 a picture of intense low back pain radiating to the buttocks with predominance on the right side. The pain prevents him from standing and makes it difficult to walk, so he must use crutches. The evolution of the condition is slow and a long recovery time is expected, which makes its continuity in the program impossible. As soon as she tolerates the conditions of the trip, she will be repatriated to continue her treatment and recovery in Spain.the presenter Sandra Barneda read the medical report.

Your reaction

Zayra, who knew last night about the program’s decision, just as her partner and family also found out, expressed her displeasure: It makes me very angry because I really wanted you to meet me, to see me fight, to win and dedicate it to me. son and my family, but I know that they will take care of me when I arrive and I hope you are not disappointed in me.

I see her in pain and with little strength, if you are not physically well that prevents you from doing anything, My back hurts just looking at itcommented the mother of the young woman and ex of the former soccer player to Sandra Barneda.

Related news

What a pity that your pain prevents you from carrying out this experience that you were so excited about, we were all here supporting and hoping that you would recover. Maybe this wasn’t your time and what happens is always good. Now to recover, to get your back back well and here we are all, we love you very much, he later told his own daughter.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.