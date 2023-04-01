Susan Sideropoulos leaves GZSZ

It was THE series sensation of the year!

And probably the most spectacular GZSZ comeback of all time. After a break of eleven years, viewer favorite Susan Sideropoulos returned to the series. But the joy for the fans does not last long.

As BILD am SONNTAG exclusively learned, she will get out of “Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten” on April 20th.

Her return was actually out of the question. Your role Verena Koch died in August 2011 the serial death. The GZSZ makers therefore invented their double Sarah Elsässer.

The last scene of Susan Sideropoulos (center) at GZSZ. She celebrates farewell with her friends Photo: RTL – Rolf Baumgartner

“I am very grateful that we made this almost impossible possible,” says Susan Sideropoulos to BILD am SONNTAG. “For me, it was a mixture of emotional time travel and the opportunity to relive the series in the present moment. Great!”

But the fun-loving Berliner won’t get bored without GZSZ. She has just written her second book, “Taking life difficult is just too exhausting – how to actively invite joy and ease into your life” (240 pages, EUR 19.99, available from April 3).

But what do you actually have to consider for the necessary lightness in life? “A key sentence is: What doesn’t make me happy can go. Some things are so present in our lives, even though we are constantly upset about them.

Her miracle weapon for more lightness is dancing. Susan Sideropoulos dances a motivational dance on Instagram on Mondays Photo: Susan Sideropoulos/Instagram

You should then simply clear them out,” she reveals in the BILD am SONNTAG interview. What does she mean by that? “Like people on Instagram who annoy you. I say: Then simply unfollow the people! You don’t have to watch it.”

The mobile phone is also a stress factor! “That’s why we now have mobile-free days at home. A day without a cell phone brings lightness! Instead, we play board games and sit together nicely. Without a cell phone you have a different qualitative time together.”

And as a child, the native of Hamburg had to learn how valuable time is. Because her mother Edna (46†) died 26 years ago from her cancer.

Sideropoulos to BILD am SONNTAG: “She was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36 and died at the age of 46. I’m 42 now and of course I’m concerned. Sometimes I imagine I only have four years left.”

2001: This is how everything started for Susan Sideropoulos (right, then 21) at GZSZ Photo: RTL

In retrospect, this time was her “actual school of life” for her. Her mother showed her what it means to “enjoy life every single day”. Her chapter “And if you haven’t lived, then you’re already dying today” on the subject of finiteness is a “game changer”.

“The death of my mother taught me that time is precious. Time is the real wealth. My mom always said to me: Life is beautiful! I remembered that line from her,” said the mother-of-two (Liam, 11, Joel, 13).

And further: “She wanted to live, love and laugh. So that’s my goal every day. When you run out of time, you use it differently. This is a total game changer. Nothing is postponed anymore. My mother just said “yes” to life.”

Susan Sideropoulos poses with her book in Berlin in March Foto: IMAGO/eventfoto54

A very specific moment was burned into her memory back then! Sideropoulos: “For example, when I got my nose pierced when I was 16, you still needed my parents’ permission.” Her mother thought the nose piercing was “terrible” at first, but she was still allowed to get it.

The author: “And then a week later she came into my nursery and said, ‘Look what I made!’ And then she got a nose piercing too. She said, ‘I thought it was kind of cool now!’ For my sake, my mother had her nose pierced shortly before she died. It was about three months before she died.”

Photo: BILD

This article comes from BILD am SONNTAG. The ePaper of the entire issue is available here.