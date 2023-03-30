Suspicions of rape: the former vice-president of the FFT Jean-Pierre Dartevelle returned to the assizes

The 72-year-old man is suspected by the courts of having taken advantage of his grip on a 17-year-old player between 2016 and 2018. He announced that he would appeal this decision.

The former vice-president of the French Tennis Federation (FFT) Jean-Pierre Dartevelle is sent back to the assizes for rape, learned Thursday March 30 France Blue Belfort-Montbeliard with the Montbéliard prosecutor’s office, confirming information from the newspaper L’Equipe.

The former president of the Franche-Comté Tennis League will appeal this decision, France Bleu Belfort-Montbéliard also learned from a source familiar with the matter.

The victim was 17 at the time of the incident.

This decision to refer to the assizes was decided by an investigating judge, in accordance with the requisitions of the prosecution in February. The 72-year-old man is suspected by the courts of having taken advantage of his hold on a 17-year-old player between 2016 and 2018.

Jean-Pierre Dartevelle was placed in police custody in September 2018, as part of an investigation for “corruption of a minor and sexual abuse of a minor over the age of 15”. This player is now 22 years old.

In February 2017, he was one of three candidates to succeed Jean Gachassin at the head of the FFT. He had been narrowly beaten by Bernard Giudicelli, president of the Corsica Tennis League, of which Jean-Pierre Dartevelle had since been one of the opponents within the institution.