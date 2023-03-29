Suspicious shipment at the County Administrative Board in Uppsala

– There is a large presence at the scene, three or four cars from the rescue service, a couple of police cars and an ambulance, says SVT’s reporter Samina Burgaj on the spot.

It was at 10.10 that staff at the county administrative board raised the alarm after discovering a suspicious shipment in connection with the workplace in central Uppsala, next to the central station.

– We are in the process of finding out what it is, says Nadia Norton, press spokesperson at Police Region Mitt.

At about the same time as the alarm in Uppsala, reports came from several other county boards in the country about suspicious objects.

Not vacated

According to the police, there has been no evacuation of the premises in Uppsala.

Could it be relevant to call in the bomb protection?

– I don’t know, but they are not contacted at the moment, says Nadia Norton.

At the county administrative board in Uppsala, they are taking care of the staff right now.

– We go around the premises and calm them down, but we are not going to evacuate right now, says Anna Björklöf, head of communications.