Sweden’s flag is raised at NATO headquarters after joining the alliance

BRUSSELS.- Sweden’s national flag was raised at NATO headquarters on Monday, cementing the Nordic country’s place as the alliance’s 32nd member two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine persuaded its reluctant population to seek shelter under the umbrella of NATO security.

Under steady rain, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg watched as two soldiers raised the blue ensign with a yellow cross in the official circle of national flags at the group’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

“We are humble, but we are also proud. We know that expectations for Sweden are high, but we also have high expectations,” Kristersson told reporters a few minutes before the ceremony. “We will share burdens, responsibilities and risks with our allies.”

Sweden set aside decades of neutrality after World War II by officially joining NATO last Thursday. Its neighbor, Finland, joined last year in another historic step that ended years of military non-alignment.

The Finnish Defense Minister welcomed “our brothers and sisters in arms” on X, formerly Twitter, and said that “we are now at the beginning of a new era. Together with other allies in peace, in crisis and beyond.”

The decision by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to order the entry of Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022 triggered a drastic change of opinion in public opinion in the two countries, and within three months they had requested entry into the organization of largest security in the world.

Putin claimed to have started the war, at least in part, over NATO’s eastern expansion into Russia, but he has swelled the alliance’s ranks. NATO leaders have promised that Ukraine itself will join in the future, although almost certainly not while the conflict continues.

“When President Putin began his full-scale invasion two years ago, he wanted less NATO and more control over his neighbors. He wanted to destroy Ukraine as a sovereign state, but he failed,” Stoltenberg said.

“NATO is now bigger and stronger. “Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever and as brave Ukrainians continue to fight for their freedom, we stand by them,” she stated.

Swedish membership completes a strategic NATO ring around the Baltic Sea. The country now benefits from the alliance’s collective security guarantee, Article 5 of its treaty, a promise that an attack on one of them will be met by a response from all.

The flag-raising ceremony took place as 20,000 troops from 13 countries began NATO drills in the remote north of its new member, Sweden, as well as in neighboring Finland and Norway.

The Nordic maneuvers were part of a series of exercises called Steadfast Defender 24, NATO’s largest in decades, in which some 90,000 soldiers will participate over several months to show any adversary that the alliance can defend all of its territory. , from North Africa and to its borders with Russia.

Source: With information from AP