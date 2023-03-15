“Sweet Tooth”: confirm the premiere date of the second season

Netflix announced the premiere date for the second season of “Sweet Tooth”. As announced in an official statement, the winning series of the Emmy will be released on Thursday April 27, 2023 .

A new wave of the virus hits, while Gus (Christian Convery) and a group of hybrids are prisoners of the general Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. To consolidate his power, Abbot is determined to find the cure and uses the children in the experiments of the also captive. Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who works against time to save his wife Rani (Aliza Vellani), who is also infected.

In order to save his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh and embarks on a dark journey to his origins, where he learns the role his mother played, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), in the events that caused the Great Collapse.

off the reservation, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) They join forces to free the hybrids, but this partnership will be put to the test when Jepperd’s secrets are revealed. As revelations from the past threaten his chances for redemption in the present, Gus and the family he found face off against General Abbot and his evil forces who wish to eliminate them once and for all.

Based on the DC Comics comics by writer Jeff Lemire, “Sweet Tooth” It is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., Amanda Burrell y Linda Moran.