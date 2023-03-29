Swimming: who is Summer McIntosh, new world record holder in the 400m freestyle at just 16 years old

The Canadian swimmer broke, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the world record for the 400m freestyle previously held by Australian Ariarne Titmus since 2022.

Summer McIntosh has struck a blow. The 16-year-old swimmer broke the world record for the 400m freestyle on Tuesday March 28 in Toronto during the Canadian selections for the next Worlds in Fukuoka, Japan (July 14 to 30 on France Televisions). She lowered the mark of the Australian Ariarne Titmus, achieved during the Australian championships in May 2022, by 32 hundredths (3’56”08 against 3’56”40). Her first pursuer finished very far behind, 12 seconds behind.

“It’s absolutely amazing. I’m not an emotional person. But I’ve been hit with so many emotions. It’s pure euphoria right now.”, she commented in the mixed zone, before bursting into tears. At 16 years and 7 months, she becomes the second youngest holder of a current world record in the Olympic pool (50 m) behind the Italian Benedetta Pilato, who had beaten that of the 50 m breaststroke in May 2021, at 16 years old. and 4 months.

His mother competed in the 1984 Olympics, his sister is a figure skater

Summer McIntosh has something to look forward to. His mother Jill Horstead is a former swimmer who notably represented Canada at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 1984 in the 200m butterfly. She was then ranked 9th. But that’s not all. Her older sister Brooke, aged 18 since January, is an international level figure skater. Practicing in pairs, she notably finished 4th in the Youth Olympic Games, in 2020, and has just ranked 11th in the world championships organized in Saitama (Japan), last week, associated with Benjamin Mimar.

A first participation in the Olympic Games at 14 years old

Born on August 18, 2006, in Toronto, Summer McIntosh already has a first Olympic experience. At the Tokyo Games in 2021, she was the youngest athlete of the entire Canadian delegation at the age of 14. For her first participation, she had not deserved since she had failed at the foot of the podium in the 400m freestyle – behind Ariarne Titmus, Katie Ledecky and Li Bingjie – and the 4x200m freestyle relay. Summer McIntosh had also participated in the 200m and 800m freestyle, without managing to qualify for the final. By comparison, when Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time (28 medals including 23 gold), participated in his first Olympics, in Sydney in 2000, he took 5th place in the 200m butterfly, only 15 years…

A (very) rare defeat inflicted on star Katie Ledecky

This is obviously not the first time that Summer McIntosh has been talked about thanks to her performances in the pools. Already double world champion in Budapest last year (200m butterfly and 400m medley), she also beat Katie Ledecky, a reference in world swimming for ten years, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (United States), on March 3. A very, very rare performance. The American star, seven-time Olympic champion and 19-time world champion, had not known defeat in races of 200m freestyle, or more, disputed on national soil since … 2014. Katie Ledecky has also held the 400m freestyle world record between 2016 and 2022.