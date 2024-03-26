Sydney Sweeney’s drama in the face of the wave of comments about her physique: I have no control or voice

Sydney Sweeney He is experiencing one of the sweetest moments of his career professionally. Recently, the movies of Anyone but you, who stars alongside Glen Powell, and which has served as a source of rumors, given the scenes of a film that is romantic, about an alleged relationship between both actors. A rumor that was quickly denied by her in an interview with Saturday Night Live.

The name of the actress has come to the fore in Hollywood like a spring. However, and despite the fact that she has a career full of successful projects, including the series of Euphoria, Many of the comments made towards the young American are not dedicated to her acting work, but rather to her physique..

Fame has knocked on her door, but this has become more of a drama than a moment of enjoyment for her, especially because the loss of intimacy that has been accompanied by that success on the big screen. And now, from the top of Hollywood, her name continues to dominate the media thanks to another new project that she has added to her career, Inmaculada, for which she has awarded a interview in Variety.

I’m still trying to understand it myself

An interview in which she was asked about the B side of his success, due to the barrage of comments he receives day after day referring to his physique, to which the young woman responded incredulously: I see it and I simply cannot allow myself to have a reaction. I don’t know how to explain it; I’m still trying to understand it myself.

Sydney Sweeney admits to feeling a feeling of belonging to the world, leading her to have a strange relationship with people: People feel connected and free to talk about me however they want, because they think that’s what I signed up for.. That I am no longer on a human level because I am an actress. That these characters are for everyone else, but I, like Sydney, are no longer for me. It’s this strange relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over..

A series of comments that he prefers to keep away from his main goal, that of continuing to dedicate himself to the world of acting, confessing in the same interview that they are in talks to continue with a second film after Anybody But You’.

