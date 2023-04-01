Syria is working its way out of international isolation

Syria is making progress in efforts to break years of widespread diplomatic isolation. For the first time in more than ten years, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Schukri received his Syrian colleague Faisal Mekdad in Cairo today.

Both countries agreed on closer cooperation. “The ministers agreed to intensify the communication channels between the two countries (…),” the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The government in Cairo also reaffirmed its support for a rapid and comprehensive solution to the crisis in Syria. A senior Egyptian government official told Reuters the visit is also intended to initiate Syria’s return to the Arab League under Egyptian and Saudi mediation.

Still criticizing Assad

The Arab League suspended the country’s membership in 2011 when civil war broke out in Syria. At that time, many Arab states withdrew their envoys from Damascus.

Among other things, they accused President Bashar al-Assad of a ruthless war against his own people and criticized partnerships with Russia and Iran. Many states postulated that there could only be peace in Syria without Assad.

Countries like the United States and Qatar still refuse to resume relations with Assad. Influential regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have recently shown themselves open to the government in Damascus.