Syria reports two dead in Israeli airstrike

According to state media, two civilians have been killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike in Syria. The Syrian state news agency SANA reported last night, citing military circles, that two civilians had been killed in an attack by the “Israeli enemy”.

The attacks were aimed at “some points near Damascus and the southern region” and were launched from the occupied Golan Heights. As Sana further reported, the air defense intercepted “most of them”.

Sana had previously reported an explosion near Damascus. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday that “Israeli missiles” hit “the area of ​​Damascus International Airport, an Iranian complex near the Sajjida Seinab area” and another location in the Kiswah region.

The attack on Syrian territory is the fourth of its kind in a week. The UK-based observatory gets its information from a network in Syria. The information provided by the organization can hardly be verified by an independent party.