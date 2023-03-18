Systema Solar is ready for Colombia Al Parque: “We are always willing to deliver energy and partying to the people”

Solar System (Colpress)

Since he started his career in 2006, solar system Little by little, he carved out a career that ended up turning him into one of the most important groups in the fusion between folklore and contemporary rhythms in the country.

It may interest you: This is Johanna Cure, the Colombian who joined the cast of the series Grey’s Anatomy

Capturing the energy of the “picós” of the Caribbean region and bringing it to a banda format that to date has left three studio albums, multiple collaborations with other artists and a legacy where rumba and social awareness go hand in hand, it became a benchmark for understanding the development of Colombian music during the 21st century.

Its international projection has allowed it to reach several notable milestones, especially in the case of a collective that operates on independent labels. For example, was the opening act for Shakira when the Barranquillera performed at Simón Bolívar Park in 2018 as part of El Dorado Tour. It has performed at world-renowned festivals such as Glastonbury, SXSW, Live Latino either Chile Lollapaloozaand even had the opportunity to collaborate with the North American New Wave group blonde twice: the collective put its stamp on the subject sugar on the sideincluded in the album Ghosts Of Download; while the singer debbie harry put his voice on the subject Artificialwhich was included on Systema Solar’s 2013 album, Donkey’s Revenge.

It may interest you: Alejandra Azcárate spoke again about the drug plane: “We went to sleep being an artist and a publicist, we woke up being gangsters”

The group will be one of the main attractions of Columbia to the Park. It will be the closing act of the first day of presentations, on Saturday March 24 at the Parque de los Novios in Bogotá. Starting at 8:30 pm, he will light up the rumba at night in the capital and present his most recent release, the song eat for realpublished at the end of 2022, in which the Colombian peasantry is vindicated both in the letter and in the video, without losing the party appeal that characterizes them.

Infobae Colombia spoke with Jhon Pri, vocalist of the band, about Colombia Al Parque, his new song, the social commitment after 17 years of career, and even blonde.

It may interest you: “I did not raise him, that is the reality”: President Gustavo Petro on his son Nicolás Petro Burgos

What are Systema Solar’s expectations with this presentation in Colombia Al Parque? What can the public expect from you?

You can expect a lot of joy and many musical proposals in this Colombia Al Parque. Many surprises are coming this Saturday, so be ready for the big event.

You represent what has been considered for several years as the “new Colombian folklore.” What does it mean for Systema Solar to be part of such a festival?

For us it is very gratifying to be in Colombia at the Park. We have always wanted to be there, and finally this wish was fulfilled. All events are special because of the people who attend, right? The important thing is the people who go to these events, who come together to enjoy their favorite artists. We are very happy to share with the public of Systema Solar and those of the other bands.

As a band, does playing at a festival change much compared to playing solo? Does the energy or focus change when you go on stage, or do you always have the same energy?

For my part, which I think is a position that my colleagues would also share, the public that goes to see a concert is going to enjoy it. So we have to deliver everything we have to an event of 300 people, as well as a festival of 5 or 20 thousand people. It has to be the same energy, whoever is going to see you wants to see you with that energy that characterizes you and with which they recognize you. I think that we always have that energy no matter what event it is, and we are always willing to give the energy and the rumba to the people.

You have always been known for making audiences dance in different parts of the world, but at the same time your music always shows a very marked social and environmental awareness. How do both things coexist in the Solar System proposal? How have they transformed in 17 years of career?

Everything is a process. The members of Systema Solar are literally like planets. Everyone has their way of thinking, of making music. The only thing we have in common is that we like music and that we have that social sense and protest with which Systema Solar’s music is made. When we make the instrumental track for each song, we are always thinking of the Caribbean and Colombia. Without leaving aside the other rhythms of the world, of course, but always thinking that it sounds like Colombia.

As for the lyrics, I am always very aware that the social is talked about, about what happens in the world, in Colombia, at home, in the neighborhoods. Of what happens in everyday life, but do it with joy. That comes together and makes a perfect team: good music, very Caribbean, tasty and danceable, and a lot of social sense. So, they manage to connect with the music of Systema Solar even if they don’t speak Colombian (laughs) because of that energy. And I imagine that also because of how different Colombian music can be for people in Europe, for example, in that way. Is incredible.

In November 2022, “Comer de verdad” was published, the most recent by Systema Solar, where the work of the Colombian peasantry was vindicated (Courtesy)

“The important thing is to be happy” (phrase from his song Without a job) could easily be the rallying cry of Systema Solar. Why is happiness so revolutionary?

Happiness is in everything. It has to be in everything. At work, in the family, even to sleep you have to sleep happy, otherwise it won’t work. We try to be the doctors of the rumba, who try to transmit happiness so that it spreads and we can all live better and enjoy the party.

Happiness also has a dark side, the same. One often looks at social networks as between coaching poorly digested and a forced feeling that you should always be smiling can catch the so-called “toxic positivism”. How does Systema Solar respond to that?

Actually, I don’t know what toxic positivism is. I think that if there is a positivism, it is not toxic. It’s like the good and the bad. I don’t agree with that because happiness goes hand in hand with peace of mind. Feeling calm in your mind and your spirit, for me, is to be happy. To enjoy what surrounds you is to be happy. If something is toxic in your life, you can’t be happy.

we were talking about the important is be happybut there is also live Tasty, which is a phrase that has become popular in recent months. What are your impressions of these first months of Gustavo Petro’s government?

Actually, I’m little politician and little analyst of politics, you know? I have a concept of politics where it is difficult to be able to express yourself about a ruler. For me, they all do it wrong (laughs). I don’t like to talk a lot about politics or anything like that. What we must cover are the different aspects of society. I am society and I am a people, I am not a politician. Talking about politicking is going around the same thing. Humanity or the people have become fans. It is no longer the one who wants the good for the people but the one who is A, or is B, or is C, ignoring the real problem. So I don’t like to give concepts about politics for that reason. I try to build from my point of view, knowing how politicians are in general.

At the end of last year they released their most recent song, Comer De Verdad, in which they vindicate the Colombian peasantry. How did the topic come about?

This issue is connected with the friends of FIAN Colombia, an organization that works on the Caribbean coast and protects peasants, particularly peasant women. They are in the fight to eat the food they make instead of consuming junk food. That is their concept. They contact us to invite us to do a song related to the fact that work is for the peasants. We accepted, and we decided to release this song, which is Systema Solar’s new hit right now.

Is this song going to be part of a new album?

Yes of course. We are working to finish the album that we started making at the end of 2019. We were going to compact everything, but the pandemic got in the way and everything got out of control. We continued working, but little, because everything was indecisive and confused. We were able to resume in 2022, we connected several things that were in the works and now we are firm to surprise the public. Many successes and many surprises are coming.

In a week Blondie will be in Colombia. He is going to give two concerts, one of them at the Picnic Stereo Festival. You collaborated with her, Debbie Harry collaborated with you… Have you already been contacted to do the collaboration live?

I leave it to you by surprise, there we are (laughs).