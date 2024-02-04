SZA, Phoebe Bridgers and Barbie win first Grammys

LOS ANGELES.- The 66th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and the excitement started early.

The Grammy Premiere, a televised pre-gala ceremony, began with host and songwriter Justin Tranter presenting the day’s first award, for best pop group/double performance, to SZA and Phoebe Bridgers for Ghost in the Machine. .

The first of three new categories in 2024, best pop dance recording, was awarded shortly after and went to Kylie Minogue for Padam Padam, her first win in 18 years.

Around 80 Grammy Awards will be presented before the broadcast, among which the award for best Mexican music album stood out for Peso Pluma for his album Genesis, taking home a statuette in his first Grammy nomination. Featherweight was not present to collect the award.

Early in the afternoon, Barbie took home two Grammys in quick succession: best soundtrack compiled for an audiovisual medium and best song composed for an audiovisual medium.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas arrived early in the afternoon to collect the audiovisual song award for their Barbie ballad What Was I Made For.

“This is shocking to me,” Eilish said. I expected to turn around and leave.

“I want to thank our parents, our father, who worked as a construction worker at Mattel Corporation for much of our childhood to keep food on the table,” Finneas said.

The stars began arriving early, and the first to arrive gave the carpet a mix of classic black, glitter, and bold colors.

The award for best African music performance, a new category that aims to highlight regional musical traditions and recognize recordings that use unique local expressions from across the African continent, went to South African singer Tyla for her omnipresent hit, Water. It is her first nomination and victory at the Grammy. “I never thought I’d say I won a Grammy at age 21,” she said in her acceptance speech. Last year God decided to change my entire life.

Jimmy Jam presented most of the R&B and rap categories, which included best traditional R&B performance for PJ Morton and Susan Carol for Good Morning, a sweet moment, but one that meant Hazel Mont, Victoria Mont’s 2-year-old daughter, lost. the opportunity to become the youngest Grammy Award winner of all time.

The award for best rap performance went to Killer Mike with Andr 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane for Scientists & Engineers. With this award Killer Mike won his first Grammy in 21 years, since The Whole World won the award for best rap performance by a duo or group in 2003. It was also the first nomination and victory for Eryn Allen Kane. And how could they not win: the featured song featured Future’s husky voice, Kane’s gorgeous singing, and fine verses performed by Mike and Andre 3000.

Shortly after, they won the award for best rap song. Killer Mike also took home the award for best rap album for Michael, cheering: “It’s a sweep!” It’s a sweep!

Brandy Clark, who has been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards in her career, including six this year, took home her first Grammy for Best American Music Performance for her song Dear Insecurity. “I thank my mom for always believing in me, no matter what my crazy dreams were,” she said. And most of all I want to thank Brandi Carlile for making this album with me.

Women outnumber men in the Grammys’ top categories, so she’s expected to tower over her female nominees as the night progresses.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host for the fourth consecutive year, history could be made, and unlike those other awards shows, the Grammys function as a concert with the most important artists in the world.

FUENTE: AP