Table of positions: Colo Colo succumbs to Cobresal and continues to lose ground

Colo Colo had an afternoon to forget and was widely surpassed by Cobresal who was left with a comfortable 3-0 victory at the El Cobre Stadium, within the framework of the ninth day of the 2023 National Championship.

The Cacique did not have a bad start and pressed the rival in the opposite field thanks to intense pressure. However, at minute 8 ‘a bucket of water arrived cold after a corner kick from Leonardo Valenciwhat did you connect to Guillermo Pacheco to score 1 to 0.

Already at 31′, everything went uphill for the albos after a child penalty from Fabian Castillo what Cecilio Waterman turned into a goal And at 75′, the goalkeeper Leandro Requena He made it 3 to 0 with an incredible goal from goal to goal after finding Brayan Cortés ahead.

And when the meeting expired, Leonardo Gil launched a precise cross into the area that found the youth Damian Pizarrowho with a good header scored the goal of honor and his first conquest in professionalism.

With this bitter result, the cast led by Gustavo Quinteros fails to raise its head and continues to lose ground in the standings, where it is located in the eighth place with 11 units.

This is how Colo Colo was in the standings after losing to Cobresal: