Tabu star Ajay Devgn posts whopping 63% growth to top Rs 30 crore – Reuters

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa rebounded from his Friday slump to record a very healthy collection on Saturday. The film is now heading towards Rs 50 crore in terms of worldwide gross and has also crossed Rs 30 crore net in the Indian market. The film, which stars Devgn alongside Tabu, is a remake of Tamil Kaithi 2019, which starred Karthi as the lead.

According to figures from distributors and producers, Bholaa earned Rs 12.10 crore nett in India on Saturday, the third day of its release. This gave the film a whopping 63% jump in collections from Friday when it grossed Rs 7.40 crore. The jump means the film has a good chance of crossing Rs 45 crore in its extended opening weekend now, given that it also runs on Sundays.

Globally, the film has now grossed Rs 43.60 crore gross according to a report by Sacnilk and in all likelihood will cross Rs 100 crore by next weekend. It will also cross Kaithi’s lifetime collection of Rs 105 crore by next weekend. Trade pundits expect the film to exceed Rs 200 crore by the end of its lifespan if it manages to maintain its current pace.

Bholaa was released on Thursday, on the occasion of Ram Navami. It grossed Rs 11.20 crore net on opening day, recording the third highest opening of any Bollywood film this year, behind Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. However, reviews for the film were mixed, leading to a sharp drop in collections on Friday.

Bholaa, directed by Ajay Devgn, is an action thriller that tells the story of a convict who risks his life to help cops escape murderous drug dealers. Apart from Devgn and Tabu, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Vineet Kumar, Makarand Deshpande and Kiran Kumar, along with cameos from Abhishek Bachchan and Amala Paul.