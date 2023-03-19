Tags, threats, stones ... Offices of elected officials in favor of the reform of vandalized pensions

The context is increasingly tense, on the eve of a decisive political day. In Nice, Béthune or Vincennes, the offices of men and women politicians in favor of pension reform have been the target of damage in recent days.

The tension rises a notch around the highly controversial pension reform. Violence against political figures has increased in recent days. The window of Eric Ciotti’s office in Nice, for example, was broken and the phrase “the motion or the pavement” was spray-painted on the facade overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

A little earlier, the boss of the Republicans – in favor of pension reform – had called on the members of LR not to vote for the motion of censure tabled by the opposition against the government. An investigation has been opened and a complaint for death threats should be filed, according to the entourage of the elected representative of the Alpes-Maritimes.

The office of Eric Ciotti, vandalized, in Nice © Twitter

Taken in series

And the list of threats to elected officials only grows longer. MEP LR and councilor of Paris in the 15th arrondissement Agnès Evren affirmed Sunday on Twitter that she was about to file a complaintafter receiving death threats, some screenshots to support.

“Shut your mouth suppo Macron. The guillotine also for your mouth. You and the other con of Ciotti on the place de la Concorde. Let your heads fall. Suppo de Macron!”, Can we read on these images.

Similarly, Renaissance MP Karl Olive testified that he came to the RMC studio on Sunday under police protection, after threats. Like the deputy LR of Corrèze Frédérique Meunierwho claimed on Sunday on BFMTV to be the victim of cyberbullying.

“We receive 200, 300, 400 emails day and night” about the pension reform, explained the elected official on our antenna, “surprised” by the extent of the violence taken in these debates.

“It’s unbearable, it’s harassment!”, Still lamented Frédérique Meunier. “We see that there is a form of manipulation (…) We have the impression that tomorrow they are going to decapitate us. It’s a real stress, we can no longer express ourselves”.

A hanged man was even drawn on the permanence of the Renaissance deputy Guillaume Gouffier Valente in Vincennes in the Val-de-Marne, as well as several tags denouncing a “denial of democracy”. The elected official announced that he had filed a complaint.

Several town halls targeted

At the end of the week, an investigation for “intimidation of an elected official”, after degradations on the permanence in Colmar of the deputy of Haut-Rhin Brigitte Klinkert, confirmed the public prosecutor of Colmar Catherine Sorita-Minard to AFP . Inscriptions like “you vote against us, we will remember it” were affixed to it, according to the newspaper L’Alsace.

In Béthune (Pas-de-Calais) on Friday evening, some demonstrators opposed to the reform also degraded the window of the premises of the centrist senator Amel Gacquerre, based on a tag “Fuck 49.3” and post-it notes on the facade. . And for good reason, the senator makes no secret of her opinion on the pension reform.

“My voting position is clear and has not changed,” she reacted after this act of vandalism. “I think that a pension reform is necessary”, develops the senator. However, “is it normal to worry about our own safety or that of our loved ones because we are elected?” Asks Amel Gacquerre.

But the hotlines are not the only ones to have been degraded. Several town halls have also been tagged in recent days: such as that of Lyon (Rhône) last Thursday during an undeclared demonstration, or the Town Hall, the station and the cathedral of Amiens (Somme) on Saturday. At least two people were arrested, according to The Courrier Picard.

Senator Renaissance Hauts-de-Seine Xavier Iacovelli also denounced Sunday on BFMTV “increasingly virulent threats” towards elected officials in favor of the text.

“I’m used to it, but it has intensified since the debates on pension reform (…) with comments that are sometimes even anti-Semitic, if I take the example of my group president François Patriat” who was threatened with death in early March and insulted with sexist and anti-Semitic insults.

Thursday evening, the head of the Renaissance deputies Aurore Bergé asked the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin to “mobilize the services of the State” to protect the parliamentarians. A large part of the political class gave its support to the elected officials targeted by these attacks, like Bruno Le Maire or Valérie Pécresse who considered that “the extremists” showed “their true face”.