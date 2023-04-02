Taiana affirmed that she will insist on the claim of sovereignty

As part of the commemoration of 41 years since the start of the war in the Malvinas Islands, the Minister of Defense of the Nation, Jorge Taianaassured that he will continue insisting on the sovereignty claim through “constancy, persistence and firmness”.

In the speech, the minister questioned the militarization of the United Kingdom in the Islands, which he considered a “threatening, illegal and illegitimate presence”, and stressed that sovereignty is “a state policy”. He also maintained that “the only problem for peace in the South Atlantic is the English themselves“.

Along these lines, Taiana continued to ensure that she will insist on resuming the dialogue with the United Kingdom on the sovereignty of the Malvinas, and described the rejection as “scandalous” because “it is a power with privileges as it is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council “.

Furthermore, he argued that the record of British governments is “breaking the law and behaving as they have for centuries: robbers of land and wealth and murderers of peoples in the countries of the global south.