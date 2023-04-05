Taiwan’s President met US leaders

Despite Chinese criticism and threats, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen in California. The Republican Party politician, who holds the third highest office in the United States, received Tsai today at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley near Los Angeles, journalists from the AFP news agency reported. Both pro-Beijing and pro-Taiwan protesters gathered in front of the building.

Tsai had arrived the day before for a layover in the US state of California after visiting the Central American states of Guatemala and Belize. The Chinese leadership has sharply criticized its visit to the United States. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning spoke of a “grave violation of the one China principle” that “undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

China warned US

In the run-up to Tsai’s visit, China had warned the US not to “play with fire”. A “serious confrontation” is imminent. Tsai stopped in New York last week on her way to Central America. Criticism of Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy is particularly sharp given the US politician’s high rank.

A visit to Taiwan last year by McCarthy’s predecessor at the head of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, caused enormous tension. China held major military maneuvers in waters off Taiwan in response to the trip by President Joe Biden’s party friend.