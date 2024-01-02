Take advantage of tax-free days to buy school supplies

MIAMI .- After the Christmas and New Year holidays, schools reopen their doors and the state of Florida releases the payment of taxes to school supplies through January 14, just in time for back to school on January 8 in Miami-Dade.

It is the long-awaited Tax-Free Holiday that, as a stimulus, encourages parents and students to purchase items associated with studies, such as notebooks, pencils, uniforms, backpacks and other necessary objects.

Take advantage of tax relief, which saves you six cents on every dollar you spend. That is, if you buy items worth $100 you save six dollars, and so on. Especially now, that prices have risen while seeking to level out the economy.

Talk to your child and ask them what they need for their return to school. The teacher can also inform you, since the needs vary according to the grade level.

In Florida you can also make purchases by mail or Internet, as long as the transaction is made between the days indicated above, even if the purchase delivery date is later.

Articles

Among the items allowed under these categories are folders, tape, colored pencils, paper, lunch boxes, rulers, staplers and scissors, among others.

Likewise, you can buy personal computers, tablets and certain components up to $1,500.

Additionally, the State of Florida will not charge taxes on purchases of other items associated with back to school, such as clothing, footwear and certain accessories that cost $100 or less, as well as basic school supplies that cost $100 or less. 50 dollars or less,

In fact, many stores reserve an area to display items that can be purchased tax-free.

However, if you want more information on tax-free items for back to school, you should consult the document published by the Government of Florida here Tax Information Publicationavailable in English.