Takeover of Activision by Microsoft: the chances increase according to Citibank

This was one of the big news last week regarding Microsoft’s takeover of Activision; the British antitrust authorities published an update of its provisional conclusions and rejected at the same time a flagship argument of Sony. As expected, this change appears to be very good news for Microsoft.

When a bank welcomes the change in the CMA

The likelihood that Microsoft will complete its $69 billion acquisition of Activision has risen from 50% to 70%. This is what indicates Seekingalpha citing Citibank, after the CMA tentatively concluded the deal would not reduce competition in the games console market.





Citi also raised its price target from $88 to $91, as analyst Jason Bazinet reported in a note shared Friday, by which time Activision’s stock had gained 6% to $84.39. .

The announcement of the CMA allowed Activision to see its share price jump, reaching a level not seen since the summer of 2021. There is no doubt that investors see all this as good news.

Activision stock price in recent days

“If the deal receives additional approvals in all jurisdictions (UK, EU, US), we believe investors will attribute a higher probability to the deal closing, bringing Activision closer to the price of the $95 cash offer »said Jason Bazinet.

As a reminder, the CMA’s addendum to its interim findings only concerns competition in the supply of consoles and not competition in the supply of cloud gaming services, where the CMA continues to carefully consider the responses provided by different parts.

“If the deal is rejected by either regulator, we wouldn’t be surprised if the shares first traded at $68 (our estimate of the value of the cashless deal). However, we expect shares to eventually rally to $82 ($68 + $14 cash) as we believe fundamental investors will place a value on Activision’s net cash.

The CMA’s investigation is continuing and its final report is expected by April 26, 2023. To understand everything about Microsoft’s takeover of Activision, the issues and the timetable, we invite you to consult our complete file on the subject. , or the video summary below.