The actor Erdwin Fernandez Collado He lamented the migratory exodus of young actors in the midst of a general stampede that includes Cubans of all professions.

Erdwin expressed his concern about the decapitalization of the country with mass emigration and assured that talent and experience are irreplaceable and unique.

“Young actors are leaving too, and more will leave. And not just the artists, the workers, the professionals are leaving, and as a friend said: ‘the experience is leaving’. What are you going to do? Don’t you care? Don’t you care? Believe that ‘talent is given in Cuba like banana hands’, as some say. Keep believing that. Talent and experience are irreplaceable and unique,” he said in Facebook.

Facebook capture / Erdwin Fernández Collado

More than 100 people have commented on the post.

“Those with experience are leaving, also those who do not have it and give up acquiring it in a country in ruins. The good, the bad and the average are leaving. They are all leaving, the crisis and octogenarian politics force them. Cuba is leaving! bleeds!”, expressed one émigré.

“And all the talents that have left and even the untalented ones have gotten ahead with their own efforts. The Cuban only has to have the necessary tools and they will put Planet Martes on Earth for you if necessary, but The inept people who run Cuba care little about that,” stressed a Havana woman.

“Only the old people remain, the population of Cuba is largely made up of elderly people and that population can no longer handle what they have,” said one woman.

“Doctors and teachers, professionals from all spheres, are leaving and they don’t care, the important thing is to be in perpetual power,” stressed a Cuban from Italy.