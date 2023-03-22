Talent in rhymes: 4 rap artists that will surely break it at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

If we love something about this festival, it’s the variety of musical styles and acts that it always adds to its line-up. And in that sense, rap always has great exponents who are ready to give a good show in royal lands. So here, we review 4 rap artists that will surely break it at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023.

Illustrative image of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. Photo: Official Facebook of the festival.

4 rap artists you must see in Tecate Pa’l Norte

From Mexico to Argentina, and from Spain to Puerto Rico. Rap will be very present in the land of roast beef with exponents from different parts of the world. Some already have an important journey as Nach, while names like Trueno, Aczino and Villano Antillano begin to gain ground in the music industry.

The thing is that the proposals are varied and the truth is, it’s worth it for those who love the rhymes, the flow and the movement of hop-hop. Which of these rap artists from the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 They want to see?

Aczino. Photo: Getty

Nach, one of the greats of rap at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

Direct from Spain, Nach arrives as one of the big names in rap on the Spanish-speaking scene. With more than 20 years of experience, the native of Alicante will return to Mexico, which has been one of the countries that has most embraced his work outside his homeland.

And it is that it is not for less that we have it back here. After the release of Almanauta of 2018 and with several singles brought as part of a recent project called raw (with different volumes), Spanish is emerging as one of the great rap acts of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, one of those that one cannot miss.

Villano Antillano shows us that in Puerto Rico not everything is reggaeton

West Indian Villain has gained great exposure in Latin America after her great Bizarrap Session launched in mid-2022. And although she was already recognized in Puerto Rico as one of the most talented rappers of the moment on the local scene, this collaboration made her gain more audiences through of his lyrical agility.

A queer figure and idol, Villano Antillano will arrive as one of the most interesting rap artists at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, especially after the tremendous hit that was scored just last year with his album substance Xwith influences from electronic music, hip-hop, trap, some rock and more… Ahó just so you can see that not everything is reggaeton on the Caribbean island.

Aczino arrives as a Mexican freestyle idol at Tecate Pa’l Norte

To talk about Aczino is to mention one of the definitive idols of Mexican freestyle, and one of the great improvisers of rhymes in all of Latin America. Not for nothing has he won so many international championships in his field, taking a recent title in February 2023 from FMS Mexico.

And of course, he has earned recognition in the music scene for being one of the few who has decided to embark on a career beyond freestyle, released songs that prove his lyrical prowess surpasses the clashes of battles and more. The rap of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 has in the native of Neza one of its most striking artists of this edition of the festival.

Thunder is the new blood of Argentine rap that arrives at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

From a few years to now, rap in Argentina has gained ground thanks to freestyle battles, the appearance of producers who drive the scene like Bizarrap and of course, the new blood of artists like Trueno. Between 2020 and 2022, the young man has released two albums that have been well received on the Latin American urban scene.

And in fact, his rhyming talent has been recognized internationally by artists such as Damon Albarn, who invited him to improvising on the beat of “Clint Eastwood” when Gorillaz played at Argentina’s Quilmes Rock festival last year. Trueno’s rap is sure to sound strong as one of the most interesting young figures at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023.

