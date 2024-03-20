Tales of Exile film arrives in theaters in Houston and Miami

MIAMI.- Everything is ready for next March 29 and 30 the independent film Tales of Exile premieres in Houston y Miami respectively.

The film by Venezuelan director Carlos Fung, which is co-directed by French-Venezuelan director Lieber García, was presented to the press on February 27 in La Capital del Sol; From that moment on, the premiere tour began in several cities in the United States, including New York.

The film, based on four stories that take place in four countries, shows a single reality that is the common thread of this feature film where the common denominator is voluntary forced exile.

One that started in Paris

This dream began in a cafe in Paris in 2017. There, a group of emigrated filmmakers met and we each set out to write a story. The idea was to make a feature film of four short stories, but time passed and everyone forgot about that conversation, except me. So, I decided to write all the stories that today make up Stories of exile”said in a statement the director, who after several years searching for financing was able to shoot the film during 2022.

History materialized in cinema, Tales of Exile features the performance of Franklin Virgez, José Ramón Barreto, Hctor Peña, Gabriela Vergara, Norkys Batista, Luis Gernimo Abreu, María Luisa Flores, Roberto Faras, Ana Karina Casanova, Nando de la gente, Gabriel Porras, Stefany Márquez, Mario Duarte and the presentation of Ivanna Castillo. While the executive production is under the direction of also Venezuelan Roberto Marrero, politician, lawyer, entrepreneur, former politician and currently in exile.

stories Tales of Exile

The four stories that make up this film are: Swamp monsters, a thriller set in the opulent city of Miami; the second is a good doctor, the story of a Venezuelan doctor who emigrates to Chile with his family to start from scratch; the third is named The river brought us here, which reflects the life of a desperate Venezuelan mother faced with the deterioration of her little daughter’s health; and the fourth is Love in Deliverya romantic comedy that narrates the adventures of the thousands of Venezuelans who work as delivery drivers.

Many are going to identify themselves. Prepared because they are going to laugh, they are going to cry; you go from laughing to crying; and that’s how we are, that’s our day to day. You always miss your people. Stories of exile It is for all countries, for everyone. Everyone is going to identify themselves, commented Norkys Batista, protagonist of the story. swamp monster.

To purchase tickets for the March 29 performances in Houston; and on March 30, in Miami, you must enter www.relatosdelexilio.com.