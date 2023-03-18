Talks are ongoing: Dortmund’s schedule at Guerreiro

That’s how fast it can go: For weeks it was considered certain that Borussia Dortmund would let Raphaël Guerreiro’s contract expire at the end of the season. After good performances, the Portuguese left-back has regained a lot of credit and could ultimately stay with BVB – but then probably in a more offensive role as a midfielder.

The possibility of a U-turn is now of a report confirmed by the ‘Ruhr Nachrichten’. According to the regional newspaper, talks are underway between club officials and the player’s management. The outcome is completely open, but everyone involved wants clarity quickly. A decision should be made as soon as possible after Guerreiro’s return from Portugal national team.

Report: BVB are also interested in Benfica jewel Silva

The possible retraining from left-back to midfielder would definitely play into the hands of the 29-year-old. While defensive work is not one of his strengths, Guerreiro always impresses with his outstanding technique and goal threat. Ramy Bensebaini (27), whose BVB change after FT-Info is already fixed.

