TAR opens new route to Vallarta

A new air route was announced by the TAR airline between Ciudad Juárez and Puerto Vallarta.

According to the company, the flight is via Durango and will have a frequency of Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

This new route adds to the options that Juarez residents have to travel to that tourist destination, since there are already flights from Juárez to Puerto Vallarta on other airlines, such as Viva Aerobús, which offers a direct connection.

The airline explained that the purpose of the new destination is to offer lower rates and encourage the market.

Their website shows that the flights are scheduled to start on Saturday, April 1.

As for prices, departures start at 4,125 pesos at the beginning of that month, the same value as the return flight.

In this way, traveling for example from Saturday April 8 to Wednesday April 12 would cost 11,874.78 pesos, with the Single Airport Rate (TUA) already included.

While in mid-April, both departure and return prices drop to 3,67.25 pesos.

For May, the cost of tickets drops to 2,899.67 and by mid-June to 2,631.10 pesos.

With this new route there are eight destinations offered by the airline from Ciudad Juárez, since there are also flights to Durango, Hermosillo, Mazatlán, Torreón, Guadalajara, La Paz and Querétaro.

TAR has a presence in 18 cities in Mexico, including Aguascalientes, Ciudad del Carmen, Juarez, Chihuahua, Culiacan, Durango, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, La Paz, Mazatlan, Mexicali, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Queretaro, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreon and Veracruz.

