Tara Perdida return “to the roots” with ‘Vida Punk’

Os Tara Perdida released, last Friday, March 17th, the album ‘Vida Punk’.

The disc brings the 12 most important themes of the band’s career and even an unpublished theme, ‘Bairro de Alvalade’, a tribute to the place where “it all began”, in 1995, when four friends passionate about punk rock decided to embody the songs they they had created.

Over almost 30 years, much has changed, but the group continues to conquer a large audience that is still loyal to them today, even with changes in its line-up.

Now read:

On March 17th they released ‘Vida Punk’. What can your fans expect from this new work?

You can expect a return to roots. There are 12 songs from our career spanning almost 28 years, re-recorded, and a new song called ‘Bairro De Alvalade’. It is a tribute to the national capital of Punk Rock.

Therefore, ‘Vida Punk’ is a ‘best of’ of your most emblematic songs with the bonus of also bringing an unreleased theme. What does ‘Bairro de Alvalade’ tell us?

It tells the best times spent in Bairro De Alvalade, where it all began. It talks about the ‘mother house’. I advise you to listen, it’s the best way to get the message we want to get across.

‘Punk Life’ brings yet another surprise. Ruka also now switched to voice. What is this change due to and how is it being received by your fans?

It is due to the departure of former vocalist Tiago Afonso. Critics and fans alike have been very positive about Tara Perdida’s new voice.

On the 11th they gave a concert to present the album. How did it go? I know that your fans received the record first hand, an offer that was part of the ticket…



It was a brutal, unforgettable night. An exhausted house singing with full lungs, there was an incredible energy in the LAV. The record was our gift to the fans.

Twenty-seven years after your formation, what does Tara Perdida feel every time they release a new album and give another concert?

We feel that all the work we put into it is worth it. We continue to do what we love most, music, which is our life.

