Tarbay brand launches line of swimsuits for Carnival

“Tarbay is a brand that lives within the concept of Island Glamour, which means living in the luxury and freshness of where a Tarbay piece is created; that is, in his atelier on Margarita Island. And, in these Carnivals, the brand wants you to live that experience of glamour on the beach with its Tarbay line Swimweara collection of four limited edition reversible swimsuits,” the firm detailed in a statement.

“The designs of these bathroom pieces involved a creative process steeped in family history and art. Inspired by the childhood home of Ana Sofa and Marta Tarbay -founders of the brand-, the prints of the fabrics are made up of fauna and vegetation of the house, as well as the interpretation of architectural forms and color palettes of the place,” added Tarbay.

The entire story behind the swimsuit line was worked on together with Carolina Galia, a plastic artist and painter passionate about the arts and trained in multiple studios between Caracas and Madrid. Nowadays, she is dedicated to creating pieces, gives classes and bets with her art to help others. In this recent project, she also leaves a mark with her designs for La Gocha, the latest Tarbay collection.

“Without a doubt, designs full of value, color and fun. The good news is that these essentials for Carnival do not stop here, you can also accompany them with the versatile Arenisca sandals, a tropical and comfortable design. Just as you cannot stop include in your style one of its star bags, the Gossypium, which now come in different sizes, shapes and colors, combinable and collectible,” highlighted the creators of the brand.

The collection Swimwear 2024 is available in all the fashion house’s stores and on the website www.tarbay.com.