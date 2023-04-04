Tatiana asks Disney to be part of the live action of Hercules

Tatiana, the famous Mexican singer and actress, has expressed her interest in participating in the upcoming production of Disney of the live action of Hercules. The artist, who has had an outstanding career in the world of entertainment, has publicly expressed her desire to be part of this project to bring Megara back to life.

The news that they would work on the live action of Hercules was made known through an interview that Joe Russo offered to Variety. In it some aspects were detailed and it is that the live-action of Hercules will be done in conjunction with the Russo brothers’ studio, AGBO. In addition to the fact that Guy Ritchie will be the director, which by the way is not the first time they have produced since they have worked together on the adaptation of Aladdin.

It should be noted that for this Hercules project there is no scheduled release date and no details are known about the possible cast, so Tatiana is looking to negotiate with time, on her Twitter account, the singer asked for the opportunity to be part of the project, and for this he reminded Disney that he played Megara for the Spanish dubbing.

Hola @DisneyI did the voice of Megara in español back in 1997, I want to do something in the Hercules liveaction, Tell me how I can do it please, he pointed out on Twitter.

