Tattoo or Flying Free? Eurovision favorites accused of plagiarism

A singer Loreen, representative of Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest and favorite to win, according to the main online bookmakers, is being accused of plagiarism on social networks.

On Twitter, there are several users who point out the similarities between the theme ‘Tattoo’, which the Swedish singer will take to Liverpool, in the United Kingdom, and ‘Flying Free’, by the DJs of the former Spanish disco Pont Aeri, a hit of the song electronics for over 20 years.

The comparisons began even before Loreen, 39, was chosen to represent Sweden in the biggest music competition in the world, but gained prominence after the Swedish singer won Melodifestivalen (similar to the Song Festival) last Saturday, 11 March, and went up to first place in the bookmaker.

A user recalled one of the rules of the European Broadcasting Union, responsible for organizing the event, which dictates that “music (both lyrics and melody) must be original, and must not have been published, performed or distributed, in whole or in part, prior to September 1, 2022”. “Loreen’s ‘Tattoo’ uses the same chords as the base music of ‘Flying Free’. The organization must study this ”, he appealed.

“Ingredients for ‘Tattoo’: the base of ‘Flying Free’ by Pont Aeri, a rhythm of the lyrics of ‘The Winner Takes it All’ by ABBA and ‘Euphoria’ by Loreen”, pointed out another.

Another user made a ‘remix’ where you can see the similarities between the two songs. Compare:

Another user made a 'remix' where you can see the similarities between the two songs.

Loreen returns to the Eurovision Song Contest, after, in 2012, having won the competition with ‘Euphoria’. The Swede will play in the first semifinal, scheduled for May 9.

The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Liverpool between the 9th and 14th of May, after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC have announced that the United Kingdom will host the festival, despite the Ukraine won the previous edition. At stake were uncertainties about whether the country would be able to host the event because of the Russian invasion.

Portugal will be represented by Mimicat and the song ‘Ai Coração’. The Portuguese will, like Loreen, play in the first semifinal.

