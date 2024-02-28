Taylor Swift announces a second concert in Madrid: date, ticket price and how to buy them

Taylor Swift will offer a second concert in the Santiago Bernabu state of Madrid on May 29, in addition to the one already scheduled for the 30th of that month, as the North American singer confirmed today through her pgina web.

In this way, the American music star return twice to Spain, where he had only performed on one occasionback in 2011. He was about to do it in 2020 as well, within the framework of the Mad Cool festival, but the event was finally suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the world.

As, May 29 and 30 are the only Spanish stopsat least for now, within the European part of his The Eras tour, which will have Paramore as opening acts. And tour which will begin in Paris, also with four dates (from May 9 to 12, both days included) And that ends with another five nights in London (August 15 to 20). Among these, being in Stockholm (May 17, 18 and 19), Lisboa (24th and 25th of the same month), Madrid (29 y 30), Lyon (June 2 and 3), Edinburgh (June 7, 8 and 9), Liverpool (13, 14 and 15 of that month), Cardiff (June 18), London (June 21, 22 and 23), Double (June 28, 29 and 30), Amsterdam (July 5 and 6), Zrich (July 9 and 10), Mil (13th and 14th of that month), Germany (17 and 18 in Gelsenkirchen, 23 and 24 in Hamburg, and July 27 and 28 in Munich), Warsaw (August 1, 2 and 3) and One (8, 9 and 10 of that month).

The Eras Tour began in March in Glendale, his hometown in Arizona, and the American appointments will continue until August (Los Angeles). Next will arrive the Central and South America phase, from Mexico, where it will arrive on August 24 to Sao Paulo, on November 24, 25 and 26. From there we jump to Asia, between February and March 2024, before starting the European phase.

A tour highly anticipated by its followers, since The singer has not presented her albums on a stadium tour since the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Since then she has published Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020) y Midnights (2022).

After knowing the new date of The Eras Tour at the Santiago Bernabu Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, a limited number of fans who were previously registered for the shows in Madrid will be selected to access the sale and You will receive notifications by email starting Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. local time and They will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while tickets are still available.

As, A number of users who registered for the first concert on sale and remained on the waiting list will be randomly selected.. In this case there will be no new registration, you will receive an email if you have been selected to access the sale.

Tickets will be available to purchase only through the Ticketmaster website., and access code holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while there is availability. If selected, this access code will arrive by email

If you are selected to participate in the ticket sale for the show on Wednesday, May 29, you will receive a purchase link and an access code by email. If you have not been selected, you will remain on the waiting list and may receive an invitation to participate in the sale at a later date if there are still tickets left. available.

Although there is no further information in this regard, in principle it is expected that prices in Madrid will be the same as for the previously announced date.

Taylor Swift ticket prices in Madrid Left front track: 226.50 euros.

Right front track: 226.50 euros.

General track admission: 170 euros.

Grandstand: 147 euros.

First amphitheater: 187 euros.

Rear amphitheater: 85 euros.

Furthermore, for the other date they had also announced entries in format pack VIP for the performance at the Santiago Bernabu.