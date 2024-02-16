Taylor Swift donates to family of Kansas City shooting victim

NEW YORK.- The pop star Taylor Swift donated $100,000 this Friday to the fundraising campaign for the family of the woman who died in a shooting during the parade to celebrate the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The GoFundMe campaign was created Thursday with the goal of raising $75,000 for the family of Elizabeth López-Galván, who was killed in the shooting that left 22 injured Wednesday, including several children.

“I send my deepest condolences for your devastating loss. Love, Taylor Swift,” reads a message along with a $50,000 donation. A second donation for the same amount was deposited minutes later.

Along with Swift, more than 2,000 people have donated to the campaign, which has raised more than $200,000.

The shooting

According to police, the shooting during the Chiefs’ championship football championship celebration was the result of a dispute between several people. Among those detained are two minors. Up to a million jubilant fans had gathered for the NFL champions parade on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 14, when shots were heard, shortly before 2:00 p.m. local time.

Mass shootings are common in the United States, where there are more guns than people and about a third of adults own a firearm.

The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons and second in a row, after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Swift is in a romantic relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and was a regular presence at games throughout the season, including the finale.

The megastar is currently in Australia as part of his successful tour The Eras Tour.

