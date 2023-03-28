Taylor Swift Hoists Top Award at iHeartRadio Awards

Mexico City.- Taylor Swift has another success in her music career, being honored with top honors at the iHeartRadio Awards.

This Monday the ceremony was held from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the interpreter of “Anti-Hero” took the awards in the Song of the Year and Innovator Award categories.

Media reports such as US Weekly and TMZ revealed that Swift is one of the stars that has impacted pop culture.

“I try as hard as I can not to fail, because it’s embarrassing, but I give myself permission and you should too.

“Make it easy to be yourself and make the right decisions so that they feel good for you. Someday someone might think that you have been innovating. Thank you very much for this,” said the singer-songwriter during her speech upon receiving the highest award of the night .

Taylor Swift dressed in an Alexandre Vauthier cape, which was studded with crystals, which sparkled in front of a dark fabric. The piece belongs to the firm’s Spring/Summer 2023 haute couture collection.

Other celebrities that stood out during the night were Doja Cat, Bebe Rexha and Coco Jones.