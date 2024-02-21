Taylor Swift is positioned as the best-selling artist in 2023

MIAMI.- The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), a body that represents the interests of the music industry, reported that Taylor Swift was the artist with most sales world championships in 2023.

The entity reported that this is the eleventh time that the classification is established based on: “the worldwide sales of an artist or group during the previous year of their entire repertoire in all formats.” -streaming, downloads and physical media-“.

This is not the first time Taylor has achieved this achievement. In 2014, 2019 and 2022, the 34-year-old artist had dedicated herself to this same recognition.

“Thanks to your tour Eras highlighted his entire repertoire on the platforms of streaming from the entire planet,” the organization said in a statement.

Taylor Swift Milestones

In the last year, the singer revolutionized the industry with The Eras Touran iconic show with which Swift returned to the stage and which allowed her to break records, consolidating herself at the peak of her musical career.

With her return to the scene, Taylor’s numbers on Spotify were magnified, managing to surpass Bad Bunny, who remained at the top of the music platform for three consecutive years: 2020, 2021 and 2022. With more than 26.1 billion listens Since January 1, 2023, Taylor has become the most listened to artist worldwide, according to platform data.

Swift also made her show the first tour to cross the billion-dollar barrier in North America, according to the Pollstar database. In addition to remaining number one in the world, the collection also exceeded $1.04 billion in the rest of the world, with 4.35 million tickets sold on 60 tour dates.

In that same order of idea, the film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour It managed to raise $250 million in sales, becoming the highest-grossing concert film to date.

Taylor was declared by Bloomberg in 2023 as a billionaire. An analysis by the media reported that the 34-year-old artist’s assets are $1.1 billion.