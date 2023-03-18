Taylor Swift launches her tour and unveils four new songs

The American singer, who has just started her tour, released four songs on Friday, including three new versions of old songs.

Always so productive, Taylor Swift posted four unreleased songs online on Friday. A gift for her fans, as the American singer begins her new tour.

Of these four unreleased tracks, three – Eyes Open, Safe & Sound et If This Was a Movie – are presented as “Taylor’s Versions”, i.e. new recordings of songs that have already been released.

Eyes Open as Safe & Sound are songs originally imagined for the film’s soundtrack Hunger Games. If This Was a Movie was originally a track from the deluxe version of the album Speak Now.

Re-recording of his albums

The fourth unreleased song, All of the Girls You Loved Before, had never been published before. It would be according to the specialized site Pitchfork of a song made during the production of his album Lovers.

After a dispute with her former producer, Taylor Swift wants to regain control of her first works and re-records his old music. A long-term job: she has re-recorded two albums so far, Fearless et Red.

Taylor Swift is the best-selling artist worldwide in 2022. She marked the end of the year by unveiling his tenth album, Midnights. The record spent five weeks at the top of the US best-selling albums chart.