Taylor Swift: the start of her tour “The Eras Tour” and the rumors of her visit to Argentina

In October of last year, Taylor Swift released her latest album “Midnights” with hits like “Anti-Hero”, “Bejeweld” and “Lavender Haze”. However, she surprised her fans when she announced her return to the stage with “The Eras Tour” doing a tour that covers all of her musical hits.

The first images of the first concert were known, Taylor played 44 songs, including his song “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” of 10 minutes.

The city of Glendale, on March 17 and 18, changed its name to “Swift City” in honor of the American artist.

A day before starting his tour, Taylor announced on his networks the release of four songs, three of them are re-recordings and one unpublished: “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)”, “Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version)”, “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before”.

At the moment, the tour dates are scheduled only for cities in the United States. However, at the release, Taylor mentions that there will be international dates, but there was no official announcement yet.

Rumors have been circulating for the past few months that Taylor Swift is coming to Argentina. According to The daythe artist would come to the Estadio Único de La Plata during the month of October, but nothing is confirmed yet.