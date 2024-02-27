Taylor Swift’s father is investigated for allegedly attacking a photographer in Australia

SIDNEY.- The father of the American singer Taylor Swift left Australia after being reported for assaulting a photographer, reported this Tuesday the shelf, who continues to investigate the case.

The singer’s entourage did not comment on the accusation, but a spokeswoman reported the aggressive behavior of two individuals trying to approach Swift when she disembarked from a superyacht early Tuesday morning in Sydney.

Australian police revealed that they had received a complaint about: “a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man.” The events occurred around 2:30 a.m. (3:30 p.m. GMT on Monday) at the Neutral Bay ferry terminal, in the north of Sydney, police spokesperson Alicia McCumstie told AFP.

“The younger man reported the incident and investigations are being carried out by officers,” he added.

Agreeing with the photographer

Australian police do not usually identify those accused, but a security source and the alleged victim, photographer Ben McDonald, told AFP that the complaint was against Scott Swift.

The music megastar finished his fourth and final concert on Monday in Sydney from his successful Eras Tourwhich this week travels to Singapore to close its Asia-Pacific tour.

Veteran photographer McDonald was at the aforementioned pier to try to take images of the star on his superyacht. But, according to his story, Swift’s security team put an umbrella in front of her face to prevent him from photographing her as she walked along the pier toward another vehicle.

When Swift was gone, a man confronted McDonald and punched him in the ribs, the complainant said.

“I didn’t know who he was, but I looked at the photographs and I saw him holding hands with Taylor and it was his father,” he said. “It was a shock. It had never happened to me in 26 years of work,” he added.

Taylor Swift Staff Response

A spokesperson for the singer replied that two individuals pushed and attacked Taylor Swift’s staff on the pier.

“Two individuals aggressively pushed their way toward Taylor, grabbed her security staff and threatened to throw an employee into the water,” the spokeswoman told AFP.

The representative did not directly comment on the accusation of assault against Swift’s father, nor did she respond to further questions to clarify what happened. Police declined to comment on whether Scott Swift had been contacted or questioned before the singer’s team left Australia.

with his tour Eras Tourthe artist of hits like Anti-Hero, Shake it off o Love story is on its way to breaking records in the music industry with an estimated turnover of 1 billion dollars.

The show lands on March 2 in Singapore before starting the European leg of the tour in May.

